Image caption Police made a mandatory referral to the police watchdog after the death

A man who died after being taken into police custody has been named.

Shaun Aherne, 42, was arrested on 7 January after a "domestic incident" in Pleasley, Derbyshire, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

He was held in Chesterfield Custody Suite from 13:30 GMT but became unwell and was taken to hospital just before 15:00. He died on 10 January.

The IOPC said an investigation was under way but an inquest date had not yet been set.

Officials confirmed an initial post-mortem examination was carried out on 13 January and the results of further tests are awaited.

The IOPC said police officers and staff who had contact with Mr Aherne had provided initial accounts, and it was reviewing CCTV footage from the custody unit and body-worn video.

A spokesman said: "We have now met Mr Aherne's family to express our condolences and to explain how our investigation will be progressed.

"We have also assured them that they will be provided with regular updates."