Image copyright Johnny Robinson Image caption Johnny Robinson described this photo as "YNOT Festival summed up in a picture"

Organisers of a music festival which was abandoned last year when rain turned it into a mud bath have announced it will return this summer.

Derbyshire's Y Not festival was cancelled a day early over safety concerns after torrential downpours, with customers given 50% refunds.

It will take place at a new site adjacent to its former home in July.

Organisers said the new venue will "address some of the challenges of the previous site location".

Image caption Y Not festival organisers said last year that the site was unsafe as emergency services would not have been able to access parts of it

Last year, the weather stopped headline act The Vaccines from taking to the stage, while Clean Bandit resorted to a DJ set.

However, organisers have said the new Aston Hill Farm venue in the Peak District allows for better access points for vehicles and promised there would be clear routes between the campsite and arena.

Organiser Simon Mawbey said: "We understand how important it is to keep the public informed every step of the way and so we hope they are reassured by the improvements being made for this year, including our new site at Aston Hill Farm."

Image caption Heavy rain quickly turned the site to mud in 2017

Amy Elizabeth Large said on Facebook: "Really good to see Y Not listening to concerns of past festival goers and addressing the issues."

While Maxine Redfern said: "Nice one Y Not, it's good to see that you're really trying to address the issues. We all make mistakes but it's how you deal with them that makes the difference. We weren't going to return but this looks very promising now for a good 2018. High five."

Y Not Festival will take place between July 27 and 29.