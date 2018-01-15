Image copyright Google Image caption The collision happened at the junction of Grange Avenue and Village Street in Normanton

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a pedestrian suffered serious injuries in a collision.

It happened at the junction of Grange Avenue and Village Street in Normanton, Derby, on Friday at 22:40 GMT.

A 19-year-old man suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a grey Vauxhall Insignia.

A 25-year-old man is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court charged with attempted murder, police said.

He has also been charged with driving without a licence and without insurance.

Live updates and more from the East Midlands

Two other people - a 25-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl - were arrested in connection with the collision.

Both have been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Derbyshire Constabulary are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about what happened to come forward.