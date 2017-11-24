Image caption Shiv Thakor played for Derbyshire, Leicestershire and England Under-19s

A professional cricketer has been placed on the sex offenders' register for five years for exposing himself to two women on a housing estate.

Shiv Thakor, 24, exposed himself through a "gap" in his jogging bottoms near Mackworth, Derbyshire, on 12 and 19 June.

Thakor was convicted of sexual exposure on 16 November.

He was also given a three-year community order and ordered to pay over £1,000 in costs.

Shiv Thakor

After success at schoolboy level, he signed a three-year deal with Leicestershire as a 17-year old, in November 2010.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Thakor was one of England's most promising young cricketers

In March 2011 he won the Young Sports Personality of the Year at the annual British Asian Sports Awards.

He was selected for the England under-19 team in the Test and one-day series against Sri Lanka in 2011.

In December 2012, Thakor was named captain for the under-19s for their tour of South Africa but broke a finger.

Despite issues with his broken finger he was described as "one of the most promising young all-rounders in the country" by sports broadcaster ESPN in 2014.

In 2015 Thakor signed for Derbyshire but had his contract terminated after being found guilty.

Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court heard the actions of Thakor, labelled as "Shifty Shiv" by one of the victims, caused "distress" to the two women.

His trial heard he had been jogging around a housing estate before he exposed himself "through a gap in his trousers".

The second woman said Thakor stopped outside the property a week later and exposed himself while she was on the telephone.

Thakor denied the charges, and his defence suggested both witnesses had "got it wrong".

He had given evidence that he had a "tendency to rearrange myself".

Derbyshire County Cricket Club said in a statement it expects the "highest standards" of behaviour of its players and is opposed to sexual harassment in any form.