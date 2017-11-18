Image copyright Ian Jacques Image caption Abbie Jacques was a Chesterfield FC season ticket holder

Chesterfield Football Club have paid tribute to a 12-year-old supporter who died in October.

Abbie Jacques died due to complications related to type 1 diabetes, which she had been diagnosed with at six.

Her family were invited to Saturday's game in which an image of Abbie was shown after 12 minutes, prompting a round of applause from fans.

Ian Jacques, her father, said it was a "proud day" and a fitting tribute to his "well loved" daughter.

Image copyright Chesterfield FC Image caption Chesterfield FC left this tribute on a seat at their stadium

Mr Jacques said Abbie used to love going with him and her younger brother Charlie, who walked out to the centre circle with the match-ball in the Spireites' game against Exeter City.

"People struggled to get into the church during her funeral, she was that popular," said Mr Jacques.

"She was very caring, she had loads of friends, she loved life.

"Despite having to control her diabetes she took everything in her stride."

He said he had been "overwhelmed" by the club's actions and said one of the players had even pledged to have a T-shirt with her image underneath his jersey.

Abbie's funeral was held on Thursday at St Lawrence Church in North Wingfield.

Chesterfield FC tweeted a picture of the schoolgirl that said: "A poignant tribute to young Spireite Abbie Jacques, who recently passed away, on her seat in the East Stand.

"We will remember Abbie with a minute's applause after 12 minutes in today's match. #applause4abbie @chesterfielduk."