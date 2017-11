A 76-year-old man has been charged with raping two teenage girls in the 1970s and 1980s.

The two 17-year-old girls were attacked in Littleover, Derby in June 1975 and in Allestree, Derby in October 1984.

John Storer, of Seaholme Road, in Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire, has been charged with two counts of rape.

He appeared at Derby Magistrates' Court earlier and is next due to appear before Derby Crown Court on 14 December.

