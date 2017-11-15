Image caption Derbyshire County Cricket Club's Shiv Thakor also played for Leicestershire and England under-19s

A cricketer exposed himself to a woman as she bent down to pick paper up from a printer, a court has heard.

Derbyshire County Cricket Club player Shiv Thakor, 23, was arrested in July after two alleged offences near Mackworth, Derbyshire, on 12 and 19 June.

Derby Magistrates' Court heard he exposed himself twice and caused "distress" to two women.

Mr Thakor, of Richardson Way, Derby, denies two charges of sexual exposure.

The cricketer, who played for England at under-19 level, had been jogging around a housing estate before he exposed himself to one of the women, the court heard.

The first victim, who labelled him "Shifty Shiv", claimed Mr Thakor "aroused" himself outside a property before exposing himself through a "gap" in his trousers.

She told the court: "I bent down to get some paper from the printer. I just put my head down and carried on with my work."

The woman said she believed Mr Thakor was aware he was exposing himself.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Shiv Thakor plays cricket for Derbyshire

The second woman said Mr Thakor stopped outside the property a week later and exposed himself while she was on the telephone.

She told the court: "He had his back to me, I thought he was trying to get himself aroused. I thought in a minute he would go away."

Orla Daly, defending, suggested to both witnesses that they had simply "got it wrong".

Giving evidence, Mr Thakor said: "I have got a tendency, that is almost a running joke, that I tend to rearrange myself both at the front and back during games.

"I've never exposed myself, it's not something I would ever do."

Mr Thakor was suspended by Derbyshire County Cricket Club on full pay after he was arrested in July.

The trial continues.