Derby County approached the funeral directors after enquiries by supporters

Fans of Derby County are being offered club funerals, including having their coffins carried down the players' tunnel.

A Derby-based funeral director has started working with the football club to help bereaved families reflect their loved ones' "passion for the Rams".

Helen Wathall, from G Wathall and Son, said a pitch-side farewell could also be organised.

Supporter Rob Yeoman said there were many "diehard" fans who would sign up.

Mr Yeoman, whose wife is a fan of fierce rivals Nottingham Forest, said: "I spoke to [my wife] about it the other day and she said she'd honour my request and the ceremony, but wouldn't turn up in a Rams shirt for love nor money.

"I think it's a good idea. There's lots of diehard Derby fans... I'd consider it myself, but I'd rather walk down the tunnel rather than [be carried] dead."

The coffins can be designed to bear images of Derby's stadium

Ms Wathall said it had commissioned a specially-designed coffin depicting the club's ground.

She said options included having an image screened during a match and an announcement.

There could also be a Pride Park "drive-past, pull on to the pitch-side if the family so wanted to - obviously not during match times."

This is not the first time a football club has hosted funeral services.

Birmingham City started a funeral package in 2005 with the chance for fans to have their ashes scattered at St Andrew's.

Premier League teams Everton and Huddersfield Town also host funeral receptions.