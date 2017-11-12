Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Police are revisiting lines of enquiry in Bradford and Derby

The murder of a delivery driver who was run over by his own van 20 years ago is to be re-examined by police.

Michael Pritchard, 54, was dragged to his death as he tried to stop thieves taking the van in Kirk Langley, Derbyshire, in November 1997.

Detectives were interested in leads in Bradford, West Yorkshire, and Derby at the time and have said they will now look at them again.

They are urging anyone with information to get in touch.

Mr Pritchard was delivering a parcel to a house on The Cunnery in Kirk Langley when he realised his own van was manoeuvring behind him.

Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Michael Pritchard died instantly from his injuries

He stood in front of the vehicle to stop it but it was driven away at speed, running him over and dragging him along the road.

He died instantly from his injuries.

The driver appeared to be with two other men, who were in what is believed to be a Bedford Rascal van (E registered).

Mr Pritchard's van - a white Sherpa 200 with "Business Express" livery - was found abandoned and it police believe the driver was collected by the men in the Bedford van.

Det Insp Toby Fawcett-Greaves said: "We have previously followed lines of enquiry in the Bradford area which we are re-visiting.

"We believe there may be people in the Derby and Bradford areas who hold relevant information in relation to this investigation and I would urge them to contact us."