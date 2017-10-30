Online dating couple 'plotted bombing'

A couple who met on a dating website have gone on trial accused of plotting a terror attack using a homemade bomb.

Munir Mohammed, 36, of Leopold Street, Derby, allegedly volunteered for a "new job in the UK", via Facebook with a man he believed was an IS commander.

The Old Bailey heard he met pharmacist Rowaida El-Hassan, 33, of Willesden Lane, north-west London, online and she provided chemical expertise.

Both deny the charge of preparing terrorist acts.

At the time of his arrest in December, Mr Mohammed had two of the three elements of explosives, the jury was told.

The trial continues.