Image caption The victim remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital

A man has been charged with attempted murder following a collision which left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Police said a 27-year-old man was struck by a car as he walked along the pavement on Derby Road, Ripley, Derbyshire, just before 02:00 BST on Saturday.

He remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

The man who has been charged is due to appear at Chesterfield Justice Centre on Thursday.

Four other people arrested in connection with the collision have been released under investigation while inquiries continue.