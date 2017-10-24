Image caption The pedestrian is in hospital in a critical but stable condition

Three people have been arrested as part of an attempted murder investigation after a hit-and-run in Derbyshire.

A 27-year-old man was struck by a car as he walked along the pavement on Derby Road, Ripley, at about 02:00 BST on Saturday.

The pedestrian is in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Two men, aged 22 and 27, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. A woman, 26, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Derbyshire Police said a silver Audi A4 may have been involved and has asked the public to report any similar cars in the area that have suffered damage.

Witnesses and CCTV footage are also being sought.

