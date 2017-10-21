Ripley hit-and-run crash leaves man badly hurt
- 21 October 2017
- From the section Derby
A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit in a "deliberate" hit-and-run crash, police in Derbyshire have said.
The 27-year-old was hit in Derby Road, Ripley, at about 02:00 BST on Saturday.
A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said officers believe a silver Audi A4 was involved, and asked the public to report any similar cars in the area that have suffered damage.
Witnesses and CCTV footage are also being sought.