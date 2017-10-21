Derby

Ripley hit-and-run crash leaves man badly hurt

  • 21 October 2017
  • From the section Derby
Derby Road Ripley hit and run Image copyright Google
Image caption The 27-year-old man was hit in Derby Road, Ripley, at about 02:00 BST

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit in a "deliberate" hit-and-run crash, police in Derbyshire have said.

The 27-year-old was hit in Derby Road, Ripley, at about 02:00 BST on Saturday.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said officers believe a silver Audi A4 was involved, and asked the public to report any similar cars in the area that have suffered damage.

Witnesses and CCTV footage are also being sought.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites