Image caption Police said following a clash between two groups a man, 18, was allegedly hit by car.

Two 18-year-old men from Nottinghamshire have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another 18-year-old was allegedly hit by a car.

Police said it followed an "altercation" between two groups.

The man was found with serious injuries in a car park in Orchard Street, Long Eaton, Derbyshire, and taken to Queen's Medical Centre, in Nottingham.

A member of the public called police about 04:00 BST.

Image caption The two men arrested by police remain in custody

Det Insp Graham Prince, from Derbyshire Constabulary, said: "It appears that there has been some sort of altercation between two groups of men in or near to Manhattan's bar on Clifford Street.

"This then continued in the car park off Orchard Street where an 18-year-old man has allegedly been hit by a car."

He appealed for any witnesses who may have been in the area.

The two men arrested by police remain in custody.