Image copyright PA Image caption Mareks Kaira was arrested as part of Operation Doubrava

A man has been charged with conspiracy offences linked to slavery, trafficking and exploitation.

Mareks Kaira, 24, from Latvia, was arrested by South Yorkshire Police on Friday at Doncaster airport.

Police say it was part of a modern slavery and human trafficking investigation, as part of which five people were charged following raids last month.

Mr Kaira was due at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Saturday.

Det Sgt Carl Chetwyn, who is working on the investigation called Operation Doubrava, said: "This arrest and charge follows a large-scale operation conducted by us in Derby in September, during which six people were arrested; five of which have been charged and remanded into custody whilst one was released under investigation."

Operation Doubrava is being run by Derbyshire Constabulary in conjunction with the Department of Work and Pensions, HM Revenues and Customs, the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority and the Latvian authorities.