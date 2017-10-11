Image copyright Derbyshire Police/Family photo Image caption Mia Gartland died in Sheffield Children's Hospital four days after she was hit by a car

The parents of an 11-year-old girl who died days after being hit by a car in Derbyshire have paid tribute to their "beautiful, always smiling angel".

Mia Gartland, from Shuttlewood, died in Sheffield Children's Hospital on Monday after she was involved in the collision in Chesterfield Road, Duckmanton.

A 13-year-old girl also suffered minor injuries in the crash, last Thursday.

A number of tributes to Mia have also been posted on social media.

More stories from the East Midlands

Image copyright Google Image caption Officers appealed for information but said the driver and several witnesses stopped at the scene

In a statement, Mia's parents said: "God wanted heaven to have a new angel and he wanted to have the best, that's why he took you baby girl, so you can look after the rest.

"We miss you so much and will love you always.

"Fly high, you beautiful, always smiling angel. Thank you everyone for all your support.