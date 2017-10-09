Image copyright Google Image caption Social media posts have claimed the road has a reputation for fast moving traffic

One of two girls involved in a road accident in Derbyshire has died of her injuries.

The two girls, aged 11 and 13, were involved in a crash in Chesterfield Road, Duckmanton, on Thursday evening.

Police have confirmed the 11-year-old, who has not been named, died on Monday in Sheffield Children's Hospital. The teenager suffered minor injuries.

Officers appealed for information but said the driver and several witnesses stopped at the scene.

A number of messages of condolence have appeared on social media along with calls for greater safety measures on the road.

Sarah Weston commented on Facebook: "This road is like a race track at times - have always worried when my kids had to cross to go to school and still worry when I see kids crossing in a morning.

"Needs something doing about the speed on this road."