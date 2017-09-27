Derbyshire cricketer Shiv Thakor charged with exposure
Derbyshire cricketer Shiv Thakor will appear in court next month charged with exposure.
The 23-year-old, of Richardson Way in Derby, was arrested in July in connection with two alleged incidents near Radbourne Lane, Mackworth, in June.
He is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on 4 October.
Derbyshire County Cricket Club said he had been suspended on full pay.