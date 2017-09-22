Image copyright Family handout Image caption Rachael and Auden Slack were stabbed to death by her former partner Andrew Cairns

The NHS has apologised unreservedly to the families of a man who killed his ex-partner, their son and himself.

Andrew Cairns, who had a history of mental illness, stabbed pregnant Rachael Slack and two-year-old Auden at their Derbyshire home in 2010.

A report has found NHS England services should have foreseen he might hurt himself - though not others.

Melony Slack, Rachael's sister in law, said she welcomed the "meaningful lessons" identified in the report.

Image copyright Slack Family Image caption The family have posted video of Rachael and Auden as an online tribute

In the weeks leading up to the murders, Cairns, 44, had been sectioned under the Mental Health Act and arrested for threatening to kill Ms Slack, 38.

He attacked them at their home in Holbrook, on 2 June, just five days after being released on bail and hours after visiting his GP in an "anxious" state.

An initial report by the Independent Police Complaint Commission (IPCC) said police were not at fault but a subsequent inquest, serious case review and new IPCC investigation said more could have been done.

These found agencies did not share information and police failed to make it clear to Ms Slack officers had put her at high risk of homicide.

Image caption Refuge said agencies should understand women are most at risk once living apart from ex-partners

The NHS report has found the murders were "neither predictable nor preventable" and Cairns received "appropriate treatment".

However it highlighted missed opportunities, particularly the "lack of formal involvement" of Ms Slack and Cairn's family.

'Chances missed'

Melony Slack said: "Our family welcomes this thorough and thoughtful report which identifies meaningful lessons.

"Whilst we understand that the tragedy of seven years ago could neither have been predicted nor prevented, it is clear that many chances were missed in sharing vital information which could have provided a clearer understanding of the situation."

Domestic violence charity Refuge, which has worked with the Slack family, said the NHS did not spot widely recognised domestic abuse risk factors, such as separation being the most dangerous time for abused women and pregnancy and childbirth being times of increased risk.