Leon Pirdue death: Woman charged with murder

  • 20 September 2017
Leon Pirdue Image copyright Family Handout
Image caption Leon Pirdue, 32, was found dead on Sunday

A woman has been charged with murdering a man whose body was found at a house in Derbyshire.

Paramedics found the body of Leon Pirdue, 32, inside the home in Chiltern Close, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield, at about 07:15 BST on Sunday.

Jade Grant, 25, of Chiltern Close, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Chesterfield Justice Centre.

A 32-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of murder but has been released while inquiries continue.

Image copyright Google
Image caption Police were called after Leon Pirdue's body was found by paramedics in Chiltern Close

