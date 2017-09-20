Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Leon Pirdue, 32, was found dead on Sunday

A woman has been charged with murdering a man whose body was found at a house in Derbyshire.

Paramedics found the body of Leon Pirdue, 32, inside the home in Chiltern Close, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield, at about 07:15 BST on Sunday.

Jade Grant, 25, of Chiltern Close, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Chesterfield Justice Centre.

A 32-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of murder but has been released while inquiries continue.