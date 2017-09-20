Image caption The mast is about 3.5m (11.4 ft) and is located on moorland near Glossop

A wireless broadband mast must be removed from the Peak District National Park, despite apparently being given approval by the authority.

Derbyshire Broadband erected the 3.5m (11.4 ft) antenna, in February, to serve people in the High Peak area.

It said it had discussed installation with park planners beforehand.

The authority said it had provided "general" advice and the inquiry related to an area outside of the national park.

Farmer Colin Hanson-Orr said the £100,000 community-led project was an attempt to bring superfast broadband to about 300 homes in the High Peak area.

He said the mast was installed on his land in Glossop after discussions with the national park's planners, on the grounds it was within the government's own planning guidance.

Image caption The broadband antenna has been serving about 300 homes since February

However, Derbyshire Broadband has now received a letter to inform them the antenna breached planning controls and it would have to come down within 28 days.

Mr Hanson-Orr said: "It's ludicrous, there's people crying out for the service and [there have been] no objections we're aware of in the nine months [the mast] has been active."

John Scott, director of the Peak District National Park Authority, said he understood the importance of rural broadband, but it had to strike a balance between that and looking after the landscape.

He said there had been a "misunderstanding", but the authority would work with the operator to maintain the service.

However, he said if it finds the existing site is "unacceptable", other locations will be looked at.

The authority said it wrote to the firm in April about the matter, but did not get a response. However, Derbyshire Broadband denies it ever received the letter.