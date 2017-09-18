Two arrested after Chesterfield body find
- 18 September 2017
- From the section Derby
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a man was found at a house in Chesterfield.
Police were called to a property on Chiltern Close, Loundsley Green, at about 07:15 BST on Sunday.
Paramedics had found the body of the man, who was in his 30s, inside the house.
Derbyshire Police said a 25-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man are currently being questioned.