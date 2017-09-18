Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called after a body was found by paramedics

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a man was found at a house in Chesterfield.

Police were called to a property on Chiltern Close, Loundsley Green, at about 07:15 BST on Sunday.

Paramedics had found the body of the man, who was in his 30s, inside the house.

Derbyshire Police said a 25-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man are currently being questioned.