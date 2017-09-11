Image caption The boy was found critically injured after falling through the roof of the Aida Bliss factory

The firm that owns the building where a 12-year-old boy died after falling through the roof was warned months ago that it was "unsafe" and "insecure".

An email sent in June from Derby City Council to Aida Bliss, owner of the derelict factory in Derby, advised the firm the building was "regularly accessed" by young people.

The boy died after falling from the roof on Friday.

The firm said its "deepest sympathies" were with his family.

The factory in Derby has been empty since Aida Europe closed it in 2004.

The email from the city council said: "As the land owner, Aida has legal responsibilities to keep the site safe under the Occupiers Liability Acts."

It added the council was "committed to acquiring the site" but added it was not responsible for the property.

Image caption Flowers and tributes were left at the accident scene in Derby

Aida Europe spokesman Lee Mountney said: "The only statement I would like to make is that our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family at this incredibly difficult time for them.

"It would not be appropriate for us to participate in any kind of public media event that could possibly add to the sadness and heartache the family are feeling at this time."

Andrew Meehan from Little Chester Residents Association said the local community had raised concerns about the derelict building for years.

"It has been a longstanding problem - children were getting in there and it was a real health and safety danger," he said.

"We have been concerned for a long time that this might happen."

He said the fire brigade had been called "a number of times" to deal with fires at the derelict factory site.

Image copyright Alison White Image caption This photo inside the Aida Bliss factory was taken by photography student Alison White

Karen O'Donnell said on Facebook: "Such a tragic waste of life. It doesn't bear thinking about how the poor boy's family must feel."

Derbyshire Police said the boy had been there with two friends, who had been left "understandably distraught".

Officers appealed for potential witnesses to speak to them "urgently".