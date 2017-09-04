Man struck by Derbyshire police car dies at scene

Image copyright Google Image caption Derbyshire Police said an officer was responding to an emergency call when the man was struck

A pedestrian hit by a police car in Derbyshire has died.

The man was struck in Loundsley Green Road, Chesterfield, at about 08:25 BST, Derbyshire Constabulary said.

One of its officers had been responding to an emergency call at the time.

The man died at the scene but has not been formally identified, though he was described by police as "elderly".

Derbyshire Constabulary has referred itself to the police watchdog.

In a statement, the police watchdog the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) said: "The IPCC has begun an independent investigation after being notified by Derbyshire Constabulary.

"After we were informed about the incident we deployed investigators to the scene and the police post incident procedures."