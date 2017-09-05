Ayeeshia-Jayne Smith death: Social workers 'missed danger signs'

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Ayeeshia-Jayne Smith was 21 months old when she was murdered by her mother

Social workers missed signs of danger around a toddler who was stamped to death and focused too much on the condition of the mother who killed her, a serious case review has found.

Ayeeshia-Jayne Smith was murdered by her mother Kathryn Smith in May 2014.

A serious case review by the Derbyshire Safeguarding Children Board says professionals should have been more "inquisitive".

However, the report said the child's death could not have been predicted.

"The birth father himself admitted to the review author that whilst he had many concerns about his ex-partner's behaviour, the people she associated with and her reliance on alcohol, at no time did he anticipate that she would fatally harm their daughter," the report stated.

Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Kathryn Smith was found guilty of murdering her daughter

Ayeeshia-Jayne was attacked by her mother at her home in Burton-on-Trent, Staffordshire, in May 2014.

The family had previously lived in Derbyshire, and had been in continued contact with social services at Derbyshire County Council.

Her mother was found guilty of murder, while her boyfriend Matthew Rigby - who was not Ayeeshia-Jayne's father - was found guilty of causing or allowing the child's death.

Image copyright PA Image caption Kathyrn Smith was found guilty of murder and Matthew Rigby was found guilty of causing or allowing Ayeeshia's death

Jane Parfrement, strategic director of children's services at the county council, said she "fully" accepted all of the findings of the report, but said "there was good practice highlighted as well".

"Clearly Ayeeshia-Jayne's death is an absolute tragedy and everyone that was involved with her is totally devastated," she said.

"I met with her family last night and her dad, and the impact on him has been totally and utterly devastating."