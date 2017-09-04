Chatsworth show signals last tour for White Helmets

Image copyright PA Image caption The White Helmets are famous for their acrobatic shows

The White Helmets motorcycle team performed for thousands of people at Chatsworth as it embarked on its final tour before being disbanded.

The group, based in Dorset, began the first of its final shows in front of Chatsworth House, Derbyshire, on Saturday.

The Royal Signals team, founded in 1927, was cheered as riders performed acrobatics and jumped through fire.

A team member said the performance was a "proud moment" for everybody.

Image copyright PA Image caption The White Helmets is made up of volunteers from the Royal Signals

The decision to disband the White Helmets was made as the Royal Corps of Signals promoted its 21st Century role in digital technology.

The group has been wowing generations for about 90 years. Its farewell will be a parade through Blandford Forum, Dorset, on 27 September.

Team leader Capt John McLelland said: "[The decision to disband] is a multitude of things, but the main one being that it's been a long time since we've used motorcycles to communicate around the battlefield.

"I won't lie, I am obviously disappointed. I am sad and I think every rider here is.

"However, we're very proud and privileged to have had the opportunity to be able to ride and be involved in such a unique job."

The unit was formed to showcase the skills used to carry messages in combat and adopted the White Helmets title in 1963.