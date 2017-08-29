Long Eaton death: Man arrested on suspicion of murder

From the section

Image copyright Helen Faccio

A man suffered fatal injuries at a home in Derbyshire, sparking a murder investigation.

Police were called to West Park Court, in Broad Street, Long Eaton at 11:05 BST on Tuesday.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said when officers arrived, a man was found with fatal injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are asking anyone with information to contact them.