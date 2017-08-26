Man shot in Heanor by police 'had gun'

Image caption Police have been at the scene since the early hours of Saturday morning

Armed police have shot a man during a confrontation after it was believed he had a gun.

Armed officers were sent to Stainsby Avenue, Heanor, at about 12:25 BST, following reports of man in his 20s with a firearm.

He was shot and was taken to hospital where he remained in a stable condition later on Saturday.

The Derbyshire force has referred itself to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC).