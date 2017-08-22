Man dies in Derby police chase crash

Image caption One witness said he heard a car "screaming past" his house

A passenger has died after a car hit a central reservation and a lamp-post in a police chase.

Derbyshire Police said officers were following the car on the A6 London Road, near Alvaston Park, Derby, at 23:30 BST on Monday.

A man in his 20s died at the scene while the driver was taken to hospital, where he is in a stable condition.

The force has referred itself to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.

The crash also resulted in the garden wall of a house being destroyed.

Image caption Angela Verdun said she heard a "blast-type of bang"

Angela Verdun, who lives in the house, said: "I was in the back... and there was a very loud bang, almost like a blast-type of bang... and then it was instantly followed by police sirens."

Ms Verdun added that she has had to temporarily leave her home because the impact caused a gas leak.

Another eyewitness said: "I heard a car screaming past our house last night followed by a very fast police car. Then for the next hour, various sirens and blue flashing lights passing."

Image caption Ms Verdun has been evacuated from her home because of a gas leak

Part of the A6, between Wisgreaves Road and Haig Street, was closed for about nine hours but has since reopened.

Derbyshire Police confirmed the car had "collided with a central reservation and lamp-post".

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information has been asked to contact the force.