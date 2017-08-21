Appeal to find Minahil Ladicova, 4, missing from Derby
- 21 August 2017
- From the section Derby
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A four-year-old girl has been reported missing from Derby.
Minahil Ladicova was last seen in the city centre on Friday morning.
Derbyshire Police said although she was believed to be with family members, there were "concerns for her welfare".
The force added that she could be in Middlesbrough or Bradford. "We want to hear urgently from anyone who has seen her in either of those areas, or in Derby," it said.