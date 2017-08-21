Derby

Appeal to find Minahil Ladicova, 4, missing from Derby

  • 21 August 2017
Minahil Ladicova Image copyright Derbyshire Police
Image caption Minahil Ladicova could be in Middlesbrough or Bradford

A four-year-old girl has been reported missing from Derby.

Minahil Ladicova was last seen in the city centre on Friday morning.

Derbyshire Police said although she was believed to be with family members, there were "concerns for her welfare".

The force added that she could be in Middlesbrough or Bradford. "We want to hear urgently from anyone who has seen her in either of those areas, or in Derby," it said.

