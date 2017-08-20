'Weird' toe wrestling event returns

From the section

Image copyright Bentley Brook Inn Image caption The World Toe Wrestling Championships is an annual event in Derbyshire

New toe wrestling champions have been crowned this weekend after the unusual competition was held in Derbyshire.

The World Toe Wrestling Championships, which is like arm wrestling but with feet, was held at Bentley Brook Inn, Fenny Bentley, Derbyshire.

Alan "Nasty" Nash won the men's competition for the 14th time and Rebecca Beech won the women's title.

The championships were created in the 1970s.

Image caption Men's champion Alan "Nasty" Nash toe wrestled Jay Leno on his Tonight Show in 1997

Image caption Women's champion Rebecca Beech, whose mother was a previous winner

Image caption All the proceeds from this year's event are going to a children's charity

Mr Nash, from Stoke-on-Trent, said: "That was just a walk in the park again - normal day at the office."

At the championships, wrestlers compete in best-of-three knockout rounds until there is a winner.

Everyone has their feet checked by a podiatrist before they compete.

Wendy Livingstone, general manager of the Bentley Brook Inn, said: "It's weird and wonderful, another one of England's eccentric sports."

Image caption Podiatrist Alison Barley was inspecting feet before the competition