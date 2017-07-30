Y Not music festival cancelled over mud safety fears

Image copyright Joe Pantling Image caption The site became increasingly churned up after a day of rain on Friday

A music festival has been called off part way through due to safety concerns after heavy rain.

Several acts at the Y Not event in Derbyshire had already been forced to cancel due to the conditions.

Organisers said it had been an "incredibly difficult decision" but the state of the ground and stages had forced them to abandon Sunday's event.

Fans on social media demanded refunds, which organisers have promised to provide "further information" about.

Image caption Some stalls will remain open for those staying on until Monday

A statement on the festival website said: "The safety of our guests, performers and crew is our primary concern and the potential risk was too severe for Sunday to go ahead.

"We are very sorry for the disappointment and disruption caused to everyone who was looking forward to the final day of the festival."

Heavy rain and wind on Friday night turned much of the site near Matlock to mud and stopped headliners The Vaccines performing.

In a tweet, the band said it was "sorry sorry sorry" it could not perform.

The sold out event had seen performances by Stereophonics and Jake Bugg rearranged, with some acts playing under gazebos on stage to stay dry.

Image copyright Twitter

Fan Ellie tweeted: "Paying £140+ to watch ONE act, kill your legs & be dripping in mud; probably returning with pneumonia, is not my ideal weekend".

Festival-goers have been advised to leave and special arrangements have been made to get vehicles out of the car park.

Image copyright Twitter

However, provision has been made for those cannot leave until Monday.

Festival regular Joe Pantly tweeted: "Disappointed with @Y_Not_Festival having to cancel this weekend due to poor organisation".