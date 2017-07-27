Lorry with bodged 'Blue Peter' windscreen stopped by police

Image copyright @DerbyshireRPU Image caption The windscreen had been propped up with wood and taped over

A lorry driver's bodged "Blue Peter repair" to a windscreen has sparked outrage on social media.

The driver had tried to support the broken windscreen with wood and branches while taping plastic over the cracks.

The damage - seemingly caused by a crash - was spotted by police on the A50 in Derbyshire on Wednesday.

Officers at the scene tweeted: "Put a stop to that before he [the lorry driver] kills someone."

Image copyright Derbys RPU Image caption The wing mirror was missing and the side window was also broken

The cab, which was towing a DHL trailer, had damaged trim and had also lost a wing mirror and a side window, which had been taped over.

Image copyright Twitter Image caption The tweet sparked outrage on Twitter

Derbyshire's roads policing unit added in the tweet: "LGV Driver seemed to think it was OK to repair RTC damage with wood and branches & drive on."

In response, Nigel Varney tweeted: "Can't get my breath, so called professional driver thinking that was ok ? Should have his LGV entitlement revoked".

Helen, @MrsBunnyrabbit, tweeted: "That looks like a Blue Peter repair all that's missing is the sticky backed plastic".

DHL has not yet commented.