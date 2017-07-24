Treatment of mentally-ill killer Andrea Cutler 'seriously flawed'

Image copyright Police mugshot Image caption Andrea Cutler admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility after stabbing Mrs Bainbridge 73 times in her own home

The family of a woman who was stabbed by a squatter say the treatment of her mentally-ill attacker was "very seriously flawed".

Sandra Bainbridge, 70, of Belper, Derbyshire was attacked and killed in December 2013.

A report into failings by the NHS trust that treated her killer Andrea Cutler said the attack was "not preventable".

Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust said its failings had been "largely addressed".

Cutler, 43, a heavy drug user, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility and was given a hospital order with no time limit in January 2015.

The report highlighted a series of failings by the trust including a "flawed approach towards reviewing her records" and "no consistent sharing of information".

Image copyright Police handout Image caption Sandra Bainbridge had worked as a civil servant for Derby Homes, and had three daughters and five granddaughters

Bainbridge's daughter Lele Bobeszko said: "The external investigation report basically identifies that every single area of practice that the trust used in their care and treatment of Cutler was very seriously flawed.

"The trust didn't use the most basic procedures... and because of that they didn't identify and didn't act when she was deteriorating and becoming increasingly violent."

Cutler attacked the victim in her home, stabbing her 73 times and then taking her car and driving to Derby where she used her credit cards.

She was described as suffering from schizoaffective psychosis at the time of the killing.

The report said it was "predictable" that she could have committed a violent attack "upon either her mother or an individual known to her" but not a random person.

Dr David Levy of NHS England said: "We are sorry for the failings identified by the independent investigation report and we apologise for them and for the distress this has caused both families."

He said actions had already been taken by the trust to ensure "changes are made in the way in which care and treatment is delivered".