Murdered man Murrey Paulson was 'genuinely lovely'

The family of a man who was found murdered in his own home have described him as "genuinely lovely".

Police found Murrey Paulson, 52, dead in Meynell Street, Derby, on Wednesday morning.

They were originally called to reports of another man being injured to his throat further down the street.

They believe Mr Paulson knew the injured man, who is is still being treated in hospital for serious injuries.

Mr Paulson's family said in a statement: "Murrey was a genuinely lovely person who helped anyone he could.

"He was always happy, smiling and we all loved him very, very much."

The murder investigation is focusing on the last hours of his life.

Det Ch Insp Gareth Meadows, who is leading the investigation, said: "The inquiry is now focussed on trying to find people who last saw Murrey alive."

He said police were particularly interested in speaking to anyone who saw him late on Tuesday afternoon, through to 08:00 BST on Wednesday.