Weeping Window poppies 'boost Derby economy'

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The display has been in place at the Silk Mill in Derby for six weeks

An exhibition featuring thousands of handmade ceramic poppies has had a "massive" cultural and economical impact on Derby, the city council says.

The Weeping Window was first seen at the Tower of London and commemorated those who died in World War One.

The exhibition has been at The Silk Mill, Derby, since 9 June and has had about 200,000 visitors.

Derby City Council culture spokesman Peter Ireson said he hoped people had been "inspired" by the installation.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Weeping Window is part of Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red by artist Paul Cummins (left) and designer Tom Piper

Artist Paul Cummins and designer Tom Piper's poppy installation, named Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red, saw more than five million people visit the Tower of London in 2014.

The Weeping Window, a cascade of sculptured poppies, has been on tour across the UK and ends in Derby on Sunday.

Mr Ireson said: "[The exhibition] has been massive culturally in terms of numbers of people who have engaged with this wonderful exhibition, but also in terms of the local economy."

Ashley Lewis, spokesman for the Cathedral Quarter Business Improvement District, said: "It certainly has put Derby on the map nationally and we have had visitors from all around the world and all over the UK. It's been a really positive thing to have here."

Derby businessman Steve Owens, who runs Jack Rabbits Kitchen, said: "It has pretty much doubled our take. To have something this iconic come to Derby has really increased sales… and it is brilliant," he said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Businesses in the area said the display had "put Derby on the map", with a big increase in footfall in the area

Mr Ireson added: "This proves that … a fantastic piece of art can inspire people and have an economic knock-on effect for the rest of the city."