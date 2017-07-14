Cricketer Shiv Thakor arrested over indecent exposure claim

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Shiv Thakor joined Derbyshire from Leicestershire in 2014

Derbyshire cricketer Shiv Thakor has been arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure.

Mr Thakor, 23, has been suspended on full pay over two allegations said to have happened in June.

Police confirmed a 23-year-old had been arrested in connection with "an ongoing investigation into incidents of sexual exposure".

Derbyshire Cricket Club have previously said the all-rounder was not on club duty at the time.

Derbyshire Police said it received reports a man had indecently exposed himself to women on two separate occasions at a housing development off Radbourne Lane, in Mackworth.

Mr Thakor joined Derbyshire after rejecting a new contract with home county Leicestershire in 2014 and signed a new three-year deal in August 2016.