Student death punch man's bail 'fundamentally flawed'

Image copyright SWNS Image caption Jagdip Randhawa's family appealed the results of an internal investigation into how the case was handled

Bail breaches by a man who killed a student were handled in a "fundamentally flawed" manner, a report has found.

Jagdip Randhawa, 19, from London, was punched by boxer Clifton Ty Mitchell during a night out in Leeds in 2011.

Mitchell, from Derby, had breached bail conditions for a previous violent offence 24 times in the preceding five months but no action was taken.

Derbyshire Police said procedures had been reviewed and made more "robust".

Image copyright SWNS Image caption A separate investigation found Mr Randhawa's care in hospital was also below acceptable standards

After being hit, Mr Randhawa, from Hounslow, struck his head on a pavement. He died five days later.

Mitchell, now 26, was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to seven years in prison in 2012.

An initial referral to the Independent Police Complaints Commission following a complaint by Mr Randhawa's family led to the force carrying out a local investigation.

In March 2015 the IPCC upheld an appeal by the family against the outcome of this inquiry and began its own.

The new report states: "In my opinion, the procedure in place at the time of the incident was fundamentally flawed and was not fit for the control of persons deemed by the court system to require active monitoring.

"This process was in my opinion so flawed that none of the staff operating under it appeared to recognise the ongoing issues with this one individual and see the obvious opportunities missed."

'Devastating' mistakes

The report also criticised the handling of complaints from the family, with a unnamed superintendent potentially facing misconduct charges if the officer had not retired.

Mr Randhawa's sister Majinder Randhawa said: "Our family will always be haunted by not knowing what might have happened if Mitchell had been arrested as he should have been.

"It's important that the IPCC's report highlights the significant failings of Derbyshire Police - but it's devastating to know that Jagdip's death was avoidable.

"We believe that Jagdip would still be here today, if Derbyshire Police had correctly managed Mitchell while he was on bail. It's impossible for us to ever get over that."

Derbyshire's Deputy Chief Constable, Gary Knighton, said "The IPCC report recognises that following the death of Mr Randhawa, we immediately reviewed the way that the force handled breaches of bail conditions where an individual is required to report to a police station.

"The force now has a more robust system in place to deal with a suspect who has failed to comply with their bail conditions. If someone breaches their bail, an officer is allocated to take action and deal with the breach."