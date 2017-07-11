Syria-bound Derby man jailed after admitting terror offence

Image copyright NECTU Image caption Mudassir Hussain was arrested at Heathrow airport on his return from Turkey

A man who tried to join the fighting in Syria has been jailed for more than five years for a terrorism offence.

Mudassir Hussain of Gladstone Street, Derby, pleaded guilty to preparing acts of terrorism.

Sheffield Crown Court heard the 31-year-old made it to Turkey before his family alerted police, who then had him returned to England.

Police said the actions of Hussain's family may well have saved lives, including his own.

Hussain left the UK on 6 January and police were notified shortly after.

Within days, the Turkish authorities deported Hussain back to the UK where he was arrested and charged.

Det Ch Supt Clive Wain, head of the North East Counter Terrorism Unit which led the operation, said: "By pleading guilty Hussain has admitted his intention was to take part in the conflict in Syria and was aware that he may be killed.

"We were not aware of Hussain's intentions prior to him travelling and therefore by the time we intervened he had already committed an offence. However by reporting their concerns Hussain's family may well have saved lives, including his own."

Hussain was sentenced to five years and three months imprisonment and one year on licence.