Queen's Birthday Honours: Derby County owner Mel Morris made CBE

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mel Morris became Derby County's sole owner in 2015

A football club owner who made a fortune from the video game Candy Crush Saga has been made a CBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours.

Computer tycoon Mel Morris was an early investor in King Digital Entertainment, the firm behind the smash-hit game.

He used some of the millions he made to buy Championship club Derby County.

The businessman, who was born and raised in Derby, is being honoured for services to business and charitable services.

Hospital robot

Launched five years ago, Candy Crush Saga has become one of the most successful video games of all time.

In addition, Mr Morris has also launched a number of technology companies, including dating website Udate and internet security firm Prevx.

He acquired a 22% stake in the Rams in May 2014 and bought out the club's previous owners the following year.

His contribution to charitable causes includes buying a £1.2m robotic surgeon for the Royal Derby Hospital.

He also supported the Colin Bloomfield Melanoma Appeal, set up in memory of the BBC Radio Derby broadcaster who died from skin cancer in 2015.

Candy Crush Saga: A sweet success story

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The success of Candy Crush Sage made Mr Morris millions