Geoff Seggie death: Son jailed for father's fatal stabbing

Image caption Daniel Seggie has never revealed why he killed his father

A man who stabbed his father to death at their home has been jailed for a minimum of 20 years.

Daniel Seggie, 31, inflicted multiple knife wounds on Geoff, 59, at the house in Marylebone Crescent, Mackworth, Derby.

Geoff Seggie, described by his family as a "hero", was found dead at the house on 1 December.

His son, who admitted murder at a hearing on 18 May, was given a life sentence at Nottingham Crown Court.

The prosecution described how Daniel Seggie carried out the "vicious assault" in his father's bedroom, using a knife and hammer.

The court heard how he then tried to cover his tracks, making calls from his father's phone and lying to his own family.

Two days later Mr Seggie's body was found with 80 separate injuries. Police said the evidence showed he was alive and struggling for at least part of the assault.

Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Geoff Seggie's family described him as a "hero"

Geoff Seggie's son Ben said in a statement: "Geoff was an amazing dad. He was always there for his family and friends.

"Life will never be the same without him. We miss him so much."

Det Con Insp Emlyn Richards, who led the investigation, said: "Daniel Seggie has never spoken about the reasons this attack took place or his motivation for doing so.

"This has left Geoffrey's family, friends and associates second guessing about the events that unfolded at Marylebone Crescent on the evening of Tuesday, November 29."