Two injured by dogs in Chesterfield house attack

  • 26 May 2017
Boythorpe Road Image copyright Google
Image caption Boythorpe Road is a major route on the south side of Chesterfield

Two people have been taken to hospital after being attacked by three dogs at their Derbyshire home.

A woman was badly injured at an address on Boythorpe Road, Chesterfield, on Thursday evening, while a man was in "a less serious condition".

Police said two of the animals would be destroyed, while the other is being kennelled while investigations continue.

Officers confirmed the dogs belonged to the couple.

