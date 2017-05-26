Two injured by dogs in Chesterfield house attack
- 26 May 2017
- From the section Derby
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two people have been taken to hospital after being attacked by three dogs at their Derbyshire home.
A woman was badly injured at an address on Boythorpe Road, Chesterfield, on Thursday evening, while a man was in "a less serious condition".
Police said two of the animals would be destroyed, while the other is being kennelled while investigations continue.
Officers confirmed the dogs belonged to the couple.