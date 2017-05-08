Woman dies four months after attack in Spondon

Image caption Police were called to the house at 02:45 GMT on 7 January

A woman who suffered serious head injuries when she was allegedly attacked by her husband four months ago has died in hospital.

Jane Sherratt, 60, was receiving treatment after being injured at a house in Avondale Road, Spondon, Derby, on 7 January.

Her 56-year-old husband, Paul Sherratt, was charged with attempted murder and is in custody awaiting trial.

The Crown Prosecution Service has been made aware of Mrs Sherratt's death.

Derbyshire police said the information had been passed on "so the charge [against Mr Sherratt] can be reassessed".