Belper railings crash death pupil was 'thoughtful friend'

Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption An inquest into the deaths of Ruby and James Watson are due to open on Friday

A six-year-old girl who was killed in a car crash, in which her father also died, was a "thoughtful friend" with a "smile for everyone", her school said.

Ruby and James Watson, 28, died at the scene when their Fiat Panda crashed in the early hours of Sunday on Kilbourne Road, Belper, Derbyshire.

Pottery Primary School said Ruby would be "greatly missed".

Ruby's 22-year-old mother, who was driving the car, remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Inquests into the deaths are due to open on Friday at Derby and Derbyshire Coroner's office.

More on this and other stories from across the East Midlands

Image copyright Google Image caption Ruby's school, Pottery Primary, hopes to set up a memorial for her

Pottery Primary School head teacher Gill Hutton said: "Ruby was a very popular child who had a smile for everyone.

"She was a thoughtful friend who was kind and caring. Ruby will be greatly missed by staff and pupils alike."

About £2,000 has been raised in an online appeal, with the hope of setting up a memorial for Ruby and to help the family.

Image caption The crash happened on Kilbourne Road, leading into Belper, Derbyshire

Tom Reith, who lives on Kilbourne Road, said he was woken up by the crash and saw the wreckage.

He said: "It was horrendous, terrible. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family."

Derbyshire Police have appealed for information or has dash-cam footage to contact them.