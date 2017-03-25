Boy, 17, dies after amateur boxing match in Derbyshire

Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to the Postmill Centre in South Normanton following reports a teenager had collapsed

A 17-year-old boy has died following an amateur boxing match.

Eddie Bilbey, from Ripley, Derbyshire, collapsed in the ring at the Postmill Centre, South Normanton, on Friday evening and later died at Kingsmill hospital.

A Derbyshire police spokeswoman said officers were not treating his death as suspicious at this stage.

A post-mortem examination and formal identification will take place in the coming days.

A friend of the family, who did not want to be named, said the teenager's death has come as a "terrible shock".

He said: "You couldn't have asked for a nicer lad. Clean living and 200% fit."

The youngster was fighting someone he had fought before and took no "hard punches", he added.

Eddie belongs to the Somercotes Elite Boxing Academy and was taking part in the amateur tournament, promoted by the South Normanton School of Boxing, at the conference centre, in Market Street.

Police arrived at about 22:17 GMT following reports a youth had collapsed in the ring.

The force said it was investigating on behalf of the coroner and have appealed for any footage of the bout to be shared as part of their investigation.