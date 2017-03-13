Derby rapist on loose since 2014 linked to four attacks

Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption An e-fit and an artist's impression of the man police are looking for responsible for the four sex attacks

A sex attacker who has been on the loose for more than two years has been linked to four attacks in Derby.

Three women were seriously assaulted in Spondon - the first in September 2014 - and another raped in Darley Abbey.

Detectives believe the attacker is connected to the local area and detectives are "working extremely hard" to catch him, Derbyshire Police said.

Supt Tracy Harrison said the four attacks have had a "life-changing impact" on the victims.

The attacks

On 27 September 2014, a teenaged girl was sexually assaulted on a footpath between West Park Road and Acorn Way, Spondon, Derby, at about 20:50 BST

On 7 September 2015, a woman was raped near the nature reserve at Darley Park, Derby, at about 17:40 BST. The attack was later featured on Crimewatch

On 22 December 2015, at about 18:40 GMT a woman was sexually assaulted on the same footpath in Spondon

On 16 February 2017, a woman was sexually assaulted in Stoney Lane, Spondon at 11:00 GMT

The woman, who was attacked at Darley Park in December 2015, described how she fought off the sex attacker.

Sarah, whose identity is being protected, said: "He kept punching me in the head and telling me to shut up.

"Then he was trying to undo my trousers and he was holding my throat. I felt like I couldn't get out the way. It was horrible.

"My friend could hear me screaming, so she rang the police."

The suspect

White, 5ft 8ins to 6ft tall

Aged between late teens and 40

Medium or stocky build with round, chubby face

Wearing black hooded top, black or dark grey tracksuit bottoms and dark grey or black trainers

In the February attack, he wore a dark coloured, a shiny zip up jacket

During the Darley Abbey rape he had a can of Monster energy drink and dark drawstring bag

Image caption Police have set up a dedicated number for people to call with information and leaflets have been handed out with his description and safety advice

Supt Harrison urged the public to help bring the attacker to justice and said it was "my number one priority".

"I would encourage women to always be aware of their surroundings and avoid walking in secluded areas," she added.

Extra officers have been drafted in to patrol the areas where the attacks took place.