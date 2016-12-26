'Ridiculous' Christmas outfits raise £1,500

Image copyright Safe & Sound Image caption Rhiannon Hulse's final festive outfit was "quite a sizeable turkey" destined for the oven

A woman has raised more than £1,500 for charity by wearing "ridiculous" festive outfits every day leading up to Christmas Day.

Rhiannon Hulse, who works for Safe & Sound, also wanted to raise awareness of the Derby-based charity's work tackling child sexual exploitation.

She asked people to email her with suggestions and costumes to borrow.

They have included a turkey, a human Christmas tree and the Grinch.

Image copyright Safe & Sound Image caption She dressed as The Snowman, from the classic Raymond Briggs children's book and television special

Image copyright Safe & Sound Image caption And she wore chains and a sheet to dress up as one of the Marleys from The Muppet Christmas Carol

"It's been really good at building morale for the team at Safe & Sound," Ms Hulse said.

"They are really hardworking and they have to hear and see some really not very nice things, whereas I've been putting a smile on their face every morning coming in to the office dressed as something else ridiculous."

Image copyright Safe & Sound Image caption Ms Hulse dressed up as Macaulay Culkin's character from Home Alone, and one of the burglars from the same film

Ms Hulse said it was usually difficult to talk with the public about the charity's work, but there has been a good response to her "Festive Fool" challenge.

"I wanted to raise awareness by dressing silly, so people come up to me, talk to me, want to find out more about what we do," she said.

Image copyright Safe & Sound Image caption She hung tinsel, baubles and crackers around herself to become a human Christmas tree

Image copyright Safe & Sound Image caption And she covered her face in green paint to dress as the Grinch