Image caption Six children died after a fire swept through the Philpott home on Victory Road in Derby

The grandfather of six children killed in a fire started by Mick and Mairead Philpott says he is still looking for answers as the anniversary of their deaths approaches.

The children died after a blaze in Victory Road, Derby, on 11 May 2012.

Jim Duffy said he wanted to speak to his daughter Mairead face-to-face to "get some closure", but she did not want to see her family.

The Philpotts and friend Paul Mosley were each jailed for manslaughter.

Jade Philpott, 10, John, nine, Jack, eight, Jesse, six, and Jayden, five, were killed in the fire in Allenton, while 13-year-old Duwayne, died later in hospital.

The trial of the Philpotts and Mosley heard they started the fire in a plot to frame Mick's former mistress and get custody of her children.

Gala day

Mr Duffy said he had not spoken to his daughter since she was sentenced in April as she "is not writing to anybody or asking anyone to go and visit her.

"If she had given some sort of explanation as it why, it might be understandable," he said.

Image caption Five of the children died on the morning of the fire and the eldest died three days later

"I just keep thinking about the kids - and keep saying to myself that you are up there watching me.

"It has been very difficult. I have tried to push that to one side and concentrate more on the kids' anniversary coming up."

When asked if his daughter had been intimidated by Philpott, he said: "She had a tongue in her head - hadn't she - and she could have opened her mouth and said something."

A gala day will be held at Osmaston Park on Saturday in tribute to the children.

Mr Duffy, along with other family members and Paul Mosley's brother Bryan, has begun a charity walk from Skegness to Derby to raise money for needy children.

Mick Philpott, 56, was given a life sentence with a minimum 15-year term for killing the children in the fire.

Mairead, 32 and 46-year-old neighbour Mosley were given 17-year sentences and are expected to serve half of the term.