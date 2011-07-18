Car owner assaulted during Borrowash test drive

A car owner has been assaulted and robbed in Derbyshire by a man who pretended to be interested in buying his vehicle.

The Ford Fiesta was being test-driven on Central Avenue in the Borrowash area on Friday afternoon when the attack happened.

The 52-year-old victim was forced out of the car, which was then driven off.

It was found just a just over an hour later, in the main car park at nearby Elvaston Castle.

The offender is described as white, about 28-years-old, 5ft 8ins (1.73m) tall, slim, with short brown shaven hair and wearing a dirty white T shirt.

Police have appealed for any information on the incident.