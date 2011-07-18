Charges over Derbyshire number plate and fuel thefts

An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with the theft of number plates and fuel from petrol stations in Derbyshire.

The man, from Holymoorside, is accused of driving off without paying at petrol stations in Matlock and Clay Cross.

He also faces charges of stealing registration plates from four cars in Holymoorside, Chesterfield and Baslow between March and June.

He will appear before magistrates in Chesterfield on 3 August.